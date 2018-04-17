PF writes to ECZ to suspend Mwanza East ward by-election in Monze due to violence

The ruling Patriotic Front has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) asking for the suspension of the Mwanza East ward by-election in Monze District in Southern Province on the basis of the recent political violence.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the electoral violence allegedly perpetrated by the United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters is saddening.

Mr. Mwila says the atmosphere is not conducive for free and fair elections, stressing that if the campaigns are allowed to go on in such a hostile environment, a lot of lives and property will be lost.

Mr. Mwila says it is for this reason that the party feels the by-election in Mwanza East ward should be suspended until peace is restored in the area.