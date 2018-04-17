Govt urged to compensate Kamwala market traders

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has called on government to ensure that all the traders who lost their goods through looting after the Lusaka City Council (LCC) destroyed makeshift stores at Kamwala Market over the weekend are compensated.

CSPR Executive Director has described as unfortunate the move by the Lusaka City Council to demolish the makeshift stores at Kamwala Market resulting in traders losing their goods through looting.

Mr Nshindano has told QTV News that if the council considered the structures to be illegal, they would have notified the owners so that they remove their merchandise before the demolition.

He says what is worrying is the fact that the affected traders had trading licenses.