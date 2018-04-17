Fast track court to deal with street vending and other public offences -Kangombe

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has disclosed that the council will soon introduce a fast track court which will be used to deal with cases of street vending and other public offences.

Mr. Kang’ombe has expressed concerned at the continued sell of merchandise on streets by street vendors.

He has told Q-news that it is difficult for the local authority to control vendors in the absence of a court.

Mr. Kang’ombe says his office will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that defiant street vendors are brought to book.

He says the Council will take stringent measures to met out punishment on perpetrators of public offences.