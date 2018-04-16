Period between 2021,2026 crucial for Zambia-UPPZ

United, Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda says the period between 2021 and 2026 will be a crucial one as this is the period Zambia is expected to repay the two Euro Bonds.

Mr. Chanda has wondered whether the government has a plan for the two Eurobonds with the first one expected to mature on 20th September,2022.

Mr. Chanda has told Journalists in Lusaka that the country will be expected to pay the Eurobonds at once as opposed to partial payments.

He says these matters that border on the economy of the nation should worry every citizen.

Mr Chanda has since advised the government to slow down on the implementation of new projects and concentrate on repaying the two Eurobonds.