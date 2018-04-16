Hichilema reports Rogan

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has formally written to UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez on what he has termed as the unbecoming conduct of UN Resident Coordinator, Janet Rogan.

Mr. Hichilema’s deputy press secretary Brian Mwiinga has confirmed to Q-News that the UPND leader has outlined a catalogue of how Ms. Rogan has allegedly interfered in Zambia’s politics.

Mr. Hichilema has further accused Ms. Rogan of being partisan and discarding UN’s core principle of neutrality.

He has also challenged Ms. Rogan to release the post elections reports which he says documented the flaws of the electoral process and has specific recommendation on how such flaws could be remedied.

The UPND leader has since copied his letter to among others the British High Commissioner, Irish embassy, European Union and American Embassy.