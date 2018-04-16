Dr. Christine Kaseba-Sata appointed as Zambia’s Ambassador to France.

President Edgar Lungu has appointed and sworn-in former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata as Zambia’s Ambassador to France.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at State House today, President Lungu says Dr Kaseba has vast experience as a health practitioner spurning over 30-years, during which she has worked as a consultant as well as a lecturer.

He says Dr Kaseba’s skills have seen her do a lot of work for the United Nations and other Agencies in Zambia and abroad.

President Lungu says he has no doubt that the former first lady is the right person to facilitate Zambia’s benefit from France in various areas of human endeavour and further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

And President Lungu has sworn-in Mpongwe Munshya as public policy specialist in the policy analysis and co-ordination division at Cabinet Office.

President Lungu says Mr Munshya will join a team which is responsible for coordinating the policy process aimed at enhancing government’s capacity to design and implement policies for sustainable and inclusive development.