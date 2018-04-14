Luangwa accident claims six lives

Six people including the driver have died on the spot in an accident which happened today at about 12:30 hours 200 meters West of Luangwa Bridge.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QTV News that all the deceased who are three men, two women and a female juvenile aged about four years have not yet been identified.

Ms Katongo says the accident involved a Dangote Sino truck registration number BCA 3201 /BCA 3077 which had five passengers on board and was loaded with cement coming from Lusaka heading in the eastern direction.

Ms Katongo explains that the accident happened due to brake failure hence the truck flipped and the bags of cement fell on top of the victims.

She says the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Feira Hospital Mortuary.