Volume II of the 7th NDP released

The Ministry of National Development Planning has released Volume II of the 7th National Development Plan.

The released document will guide the implementation of projects and programmes contained in the 7NDP.

National Development Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme says volume II will serve as Government’s prioritization framework and principle guide for the implementation of the 7NDP.

Mr. Chiteme says to achieve its objective; Volume II outlines costed projects and programmes earmarked for implementation during the plan period.

He says it also defines outputs and indictors that will be used in monitoring and evaluating the implementation process. The implementation plan is not cast in concrete and shall be updated from time to time.

Mr. Chiteme says the development of the implementation plan was guided by a multi-sectoral reference group comprising key stakeholders which included representatives

The National Development Planning Minister says to ensure that all key stakeholders were adequately represented; the formulation process utilized the existing structures that have been put in place for purposes of coordinating the implementation of the 7NDP.

Mr. Chiteme says this approach was also instrumental in promoting ownership and making key stakeholders understand and appreciate the theory of change on which the plan is premised.