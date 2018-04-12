PF urges UPND to stop attacking judiciary, church

The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has admonished the United Party for National Development (UPND) for their continued attacks on the church and the judiciary in the country.

UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba had said the judiciary was biased, and accused the church of taking political sides.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told Q News that it is high time the opposition stopped demeaning the church.

He says this is because the church does not dwell so much on political matters and shouldn’t be dragged in them no matter what.

He is of the view that Mr. Mwamba’s attacks on the church are misplaced, and should take time to reflect on his sentiments and apologize.