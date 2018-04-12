Barry Norman: ‘Best of film critics’ remembered at memorial

Stars, film-makers and journalists have come together to remember film critic Barry Norman at a memorial in London.

Ken Loach, Chris Tarrant, Rory Bremner and Dame Maggie Smith were among those in attendance to hear Barry Cryer, David Puttnam and others pay tribute.

Lord Puttnam remembered the long-time host of the BBC’s Film… programme as a “lovely man” with “an understanding as well as a knowledge” of cinema.

The Film… show’s iconic theme tune was played as guests arrived.

Norman, who hosted the programme between 1972 and 1998, died last year at the age of 83.