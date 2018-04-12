148 x 10kgs bags of suspected counterfeit Kafue sugar seized

Police in Lusaka, through the intellectual property unit, have seized 148 x 10 kilogram bags suspected to be counterfeit Kafue sugar from Impano company limited.

This was after an operation conducted on 11th April, 2018 along Chamapepe road at Soweto market in Lusaka owned by a Burundi national Celestin Ndizeye.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says this was after the police received a complaint from consolidated farming limited who is the rightful holder of Kafue sugar brand which is legally registered.

Ms Katongo says investigations have revealed that the suspects smuggle unbranded sugar from a neighboring country which they later repack under the Kafue sugar trademark.

She says the suspect was apprehended and charged with; prohibition of sale of goods bearing forged trade mark or false trade description contrary to section 6 (1) (b) of the merchandise marks act cap 405 of the laws of Zambia, forgery of trade marks and other acts prohibited contrary to section 5 (1) (g) of the merchandise mark act cap 405 of the laws of Zambia.

Ms Katongo states that the suspect who is currently in police custody will appear in court soon.

And in another development, four people died on the spot while six others sustained serious injuries in an accident which occurred yesterday at around 18:00 hours along Gwembe – Munyumbe road, 10km east of Gwembe district of southern province.

Ms Katongo says involved Mitsubishi canter, registration number ALV 5191 driven by Steven Chanda aged 32 of freedom compound, Monze district.

Ms Katongo says the deceased are two women and two girls, all not yet identified.

She explains that the accident happened when the driver of the canter failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed and in the process fell into a ditch.