HH attack on Rogan in bad faith- Chipenzi

Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says the attack by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on United Nations Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan was in a bad faith.

Mr Hichilema during a media briefing last week accuse the Ms Rogan of helping the ruling Patriotic Front steal the 2016 election.

But Mr. Chipenzi feels the attack by Mr Hichilema on the United Nations is unfortunate.

He says this is considering that the UN is an open organization, stressing that Mr. Hichilema should have engaged the UN resident coordinator.

Mr. Chipenzi says the statement by Mr Hichilema will make the UN Resident Coordinator to be uncomfortable working in Zambia.

Meanwhile, United, Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ) Spokesperson Francis Kope says the UPND Leader should desist from making such alarming utterances more especially INVOLVING INTERNATIONAL institutions such as the United Nations.