DEC nubs female magistrate over counterfeit notes

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Eastern Province has arrested and jointly charged a 48 year-old female Magistrate and a student for being in possession of counterfeit notes.

Wendy Juliet Tembo, 48, a Magistrate of Shimukunami Local Court in Lufwanyama District has been arrested and jointly charged with Obrien Banda, 30, a student at Makeni College of Education in Lusaka for being in possession of counterfeit notes amounting to K7, 900 in K100 bills contrary to the laws of Zambia. The duo was intercepted in Sinda District of Eastern Province.

And in a related development the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged a Human Resource Officer at the Supreme Court and three others for being in possession of counterfeit notes.

Ruth Chabinga Phiri, 39, a Supreme Court Human Resource Officer of 392 Burma Road Chilenje has been arrested and jointly charged with Brighton Chongo, 54, a former Banker of 34/305 New Chifundo Road Chawama, Mulako Mukwazo, 26, a Legal Assistant at the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited residing in Kaunda Square Stage II and Naomi Phiri, 32, a Registry Clerk at the Boma Local Court for being in possession of K20, 000 counterfeit notes.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo says the Commission has since seized a motor vehicle (Toyota Noah), a safe containing black paper cuttings, containers containing some liquid suspected to be used in the processing of counterfeit notes and clear plastic bags containing an unknown substance in powder form.

Ms Katongo says the suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.