Man found dead in Kasisi area

A man has been found dead in lusaka’s kasisi area of lusaka.

Sources have told q news that the dead body was discovered around 05hrs today.

A q news crew that rushed to the scene found the body already picked up by officers from chelstone police.

And residents near the area where body was discovered from have indicated that the body was picked around 09hrs from the time it was discovered.

The residents have since called on government through the ministry of home affairs to deploy more police officers in the area.

They complained that crime in the area has increased because a few police officers at the nearest police station have failed to combat crime.

They have told q-news that this is because they lack man power thereby failing to perform their duties effectively.