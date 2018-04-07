14 million Africans living with HIV have access to ART-WHO

The world health organization (who) has revealed more than 14 million people living with HIV in Africa has access to life saving HIV Treatment.

And the world health organization has also disclosed that Africa has recorded zero cases of the crippling polio virus since august 2016.

W-H-O Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti says the region has not reported a case of wild poliovirus but much more needs to be done to curb the increase in non-communicable diseases, address new threats such as sars, h5nil and tackle epidemic like Ebola and cholera.

Dr. Moeti says there is also a need to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance and substandard and falsified medicines.

Speaking during a media briefing to mark world health day, dr. Moeti has also observed that access to treatment and essential services has improved.

He has stated countries must therefore strive to improve health governance and information systems to ensure better regulation, planning and accountability to their communities and partners.

Speaking on his behalf, Country Representative Dr. Nathan Bakyaita, Dr. Moeti says effective leadership and high level political commitment are critical to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

And speaking when officiating at the media briefing, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has reiterated government’s commitment to advancing the agenda of universal health coverage in the country, and various initiatives have been rolled out to meet this aim in line with the united nation’s sustainable development goals (SDGS) for 2030.

Dr. Chilufya, who paid glowing tribute to president lungu for his immense contributions to the development of the nation’s health sector, noted that one of the priority objectives of the SDG–universal health coverage is to engender equity in access to health.