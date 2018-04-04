Modise out with hip injury

Teko Modise has suffered a hip injury and is likely to miss of Cape Town City’s five league games this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old veteran suffered the injury in training last week and had to sit out on Sunday when City lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash.

He will be missing on Wednesday when City host Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership and is likely to be forced out of the club’s other matches in the league this month, against Maritzburg United, SuperSport United, Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates.

Modise has one more season left of his contract at City where he had been in top form in recent games.

His absence is tempered by the return from a three-month lay-off by Mpho Matsi.

Last Sunday, midfield general Matsi was back in action for his first match since their December clash against SuperSport United.