Mapani observes need to strengthen Zambia’s judicial system

Human Rights Lawyer Moono Mapani says there is need to strengthen Zambia’s judicial system in order to dispose of cases in a timely manner without injuring the rights of suspects.

Mr. Mapani says it is undesirable and unacceptable that the nation continues to witness delayed hearing of court cases.

He notes that even with cases that are not complicated suspects are made to wait for over eight months for a case to be heard in the court of law.

Mr Mapani says this is worrying especially where human rights are concerned.

Meanwhile Mr Mapani says there is need to look into the issue of land grabbing from poor people especially in rural areas.

He tells QTV News that people have continued to lose land especially to political party cadres because they are helpless.