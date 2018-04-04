HEA deregisters Alliance International University

The Higher Education Authority has deregistered Alliance International University for failing to take remedial measures to address areas of deficiencies.

HEA Director General, Professor Steven Simukanga has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the university failed to address key areas for the proper function of a Higher Education Institution after a second audit of the institution conducted on 27th February, 2018.

He says the institution has been directed to stop all operations and was given seven days to surrender the original certificate of registration to the Authority or risk further action as stipulated by the Higher Education Act.

Professor Simukanga says the authority was left with no other option but to deregister Alliance International University in order to protect the public from an institution that is committed to the provision of substandard quality even after multiple considerable attempts to rectify its course.