Failure to table financial reforms worries CSPR

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has expressed disappointed that key financial management bills were not tabled during the just ended sitting of Parliament.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano has told QTV News that the bills include the Loans and Guarantees Act, Public Finance Management Bill, Planning and Budget Bill and the Public Procurement Amendment Bill.

Mr. Nshindano says these are key reforms towards promoting a prudent financial management system.

He says despite an assurance from the former Minister of Finance Felix Mutati that these reforms will be table before the House; they never saw the light in parliament.

Mr. Nshindano states these reforms are critical to maintaining budget integrity as well as financial management.

He says most of the financial problems the country experienced last year were as a result of lack of such pieces of legislation.