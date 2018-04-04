Expulsion of Cuban Ambassador ‘Political Blunder’ – Zimba

Political Scientist Christopher Zimba has described the expulsion of Cuban Ambassador to Zambia Nelson Villas as a diplomatic blunder.

He says what the government has done is against the established diplomatic channels of engagement.

Mr. Zimba who once worked at the ministry foreign affairs has told Q-News that the Zambian government should also apologize to the Cuban government for the unprofessional manner in handling the matter.

He says the government should have diplomatically called the Cuban Ambassador and engaged him on his alleged misconduct as opposed rushing to the media.

Mr Zimba has since advised government to unreservedly apologise to the Cuban government for what he has termed as a political blunder which has potential to affect the relations of the two countries.