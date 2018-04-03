President Lungu mourns Winnie Mandela

President Edgar Lungu says the passing of iconic anti-apartheid legend, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is a great loss not only to South Africa, but the entire African continent.

In a message of condolence to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the death of Mrs Mandela, President Lungu says Mama Mandela will be remembered for her exemplary leadership and gallant activism against the responsive apartheid regime.

He says mama Mandela was one of the most recognizable faces of the struggle and a true champion of democracy, equity and human rights.

President Lungu says her relentless and selfless struggle enormously contributed to South Africa’s aspirations for a just and equal society that many may take for granted today.

Meanwhile President Lungu has congratulated Botswana’s new president Mokgweetsi Masisi on his ascension to office.

He says President Masisi’s appointment is a demonstration of the trust and confidence that the people of Botswana have in his vision to guide the country on the path of continued peace, unity and prosperity.

President Lungu has pledged close collaboration with his Botswana counterpart in order to further consolidate relations between Zambia and Botswana.

And President Lungu has congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi on his re-election in a landslide victory following elections held last month.

President Lungu has described Mr El-Sisi’s re-election as a mark of confidence shown by the people of Egypt in his leadership and a demonstration of championing of democratic principles not only in the region, but the African continent as a whole.

Meanwhile President Lungu has also congratulated Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed following his appointment and subsequent swearing-in.

This is contained in a statement issued by the president’s special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda.