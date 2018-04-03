Kapoma urges govt to differentiate between governance, politics

Governance Activist David Kapoma has called on the PF Government to learn to differentiate between politics and governance.

Mr. Kapoma says it is sad that the Zambian Government has expelled a Cuban Diplomat for merely attending a political meeting in Zambia saying they have treated him like a political cadre.

Mr. Kapoma argues that the government knows too well that all the Embassies and High Commissions have an office of the political attaché who advises ambassadors and high commissioners on political matters of particular countries.

He states that diplomats have a right to meet any politician and attend political functions organized by any political party, ruling or opposition.

He furthermore states that diplomats give reports to their countries regarding the political atmosphere of a country.