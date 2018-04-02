ZCCB notes with concern moral degradation in Zambia

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has noted with concern the moral degradation in the country.

The conference has further noted that there is lack of stewardship in the country.

Speaking in an interview with QTV News in Lusaka, ZCCB Secretary General Fr. Cleophus Lungu says the church has the moral duty to teach what is acceptable before God and man.

Fr. Lungu says there is need for all stakeholders to collaborate and inculcate good morals in the people.

He has also called on the media in the country to preach peace.

He says some of the language used in the media leaves much to be desired and thus the need for the fourth estate to play their role of promoting good morals in societies.