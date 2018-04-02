PF Govt Should Draw Lessons from Deportation of Late President Sata from Malawi – Sinkamba

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says the PF Government should seriously draw lessons from the deportation of late President Michael Sata from Malawi.

Mr. Sinkamba says the announcement by Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister, Dora Siliya that the PF Government deported nine foreign nationals for attempting to get into the country to witness the launch of Fred Mmembe’s Socialist Party is terrible news.

The nine who were deported including journalists from Ghana, South Africa, Cape Verde and an opposition leader from Burkina Faso.

The Minister stated that the Government does not permit foreign Journalists to cover events without accreditation from the Ministry.

But Mr. Sinkamba says in fact, it is proof that the PF has not drawn any lessons from the deportation of the late leader Michael Sata from Malawi years back.

He says the deportation of the 9, makes sad reading and hopes that the PF would have seriously drawn lessons from the deportation of late president Sata from Malawi March 2007, when he travelled to Malawi for a private visit, but was deported on arrival at Chileka Airport without the Malawi Government stating the reasons for deportation and had to be driven 400 kilometers back to Zambia.

He has wondered how the PF can make such a decision now when the time they were in opposition, they send its leaders and party members to other countries around the world to attend meetings and make presentation of the party’s political and ideological dispositions.

He has since earnestly urged colleagues in the PF to have an in-depth reflection of the wealth of past experiences to inform their future methodological decision-making in government.