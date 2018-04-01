Govt to modernize David Livingston site in Chitambo

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says government is currently conducting some evaluation that will see the construction of infrastructure around the memorial site of David Livingstone in central province in a bid to enhance tourism in the province.

Mr. Chanda has assured his commitment to ensuring that tourism in the province contributes significantly to the country’s gross domestic products (GDP) and contributes to job employment.

He adds that the construction of infrastructure around the cite will also answer to one of the pillars of the seventh national development plan which is to reduce developmental inequalities as it will attract other developmental projects to the area.

He has since disclosed that the ministry of tourism has finished a tender and technical evaluation is currently on to pick the best bidder to construct the infrastructure.

Central Province is home to a memorial cite for David Livingstone in Chitambo district which has been turned into a tourism cite.