Fairview Hospital slapped with further penalties

The Health Professions Council of Zambia has charged Fairview Hospital in Lusaka with further penalties after the institution was found offering health services yesterday despite the council suspending its operations for unprofessional conduct.

The Council has further suspended practicing licenses for all medical practitioners who were found working yesterday pending hearing of the matter by the disciplinary committee.

Briefing journalists in Lusaka, Council Spokesperson Terry Musonda says following the routine inspection to observe compliance by the hospital, the institution was closed on March 28th, 2018 by the council and revoked its operating license for endangering the lives of patients.

Mr. Musonda says it was discovered that the health facility failed to comply with the order for it was discovered that it continued to attend to patients and the doors of the hospital were widely opened.

And Mr. Musonda says the hospital was given fourteen days to work on the lapses and that the ultimatum has not elapsed for the institution to put its house in order.