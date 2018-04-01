Barclays Bank in 2017 invested K7 million in community led initiatives

Barclays Bank Zambia says it last year invested a total of K7 million aimed at supporting different community led initiatives in various parts of the country.

Speaking to Q news in an interview, Barclays Bank Zambia Head of Marketing and Cooperate Relations Mato Shimabale said through the initiatives over 12, 000 youths where empowered with entrepreneurship and ready to work skills.

Mr. Shimabale explains that the bank has been working closely with the Zambia development agency and child fund to empower youths with various entrepreneurship skills.

He has since stated that the citizenship agenda is core on the operations of the bank which it uses to address some of the challenges that communities face.