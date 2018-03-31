Vision Ambassadors embark on ‘One Zambia One Nation Peace Campaign’

The Vision Ambassadors has embarked on a countrywide peace campaign that will see the nation reunited.

Vision Ambassadors Chairman Misheck Kombe tells QTV News that the One Zambia One Nation Peace Campaign is aimed at revigorating the spirit that Zambians had of being one and united.

Mr. Kombe says this campaign will first of all start with a conference in Chingola under the theme “I am Zambian”.

He says the ambassadors have realized that a nation, Zambians are straying away from the core values upon which the nation was founded.

Mr. Kombe says Zambia has always being known as a peaceful, loving and united nation and thus the need to ensure that these values are maintained.