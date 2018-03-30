Two businessmen arrested for money laundering activities involving a Us$ 17 million

The drug enforcement commission through its anti-money laundering investigations unit in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged two businessmen for money laundering activities involving a Us$ 17 million contract, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Dec deputy public relations officer Kamufisa Manchishi identified the suspects as Chipayeni Chilulwe, 43, a businessman of house number A517 Meanwood Chamba valley and Sydney Simoba Phiri, 45, a businessman of house no. 261m ibex hill.

Mr. Manchishi says the due have been charged for obtaining goods by false pretences, attempting to obtain goods by false pretences, personation, forgery, uttering of false documents and money laundering, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offences are that the duo, on dates unknown but between 1st November, 2017 and 2nd march, 2018 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did personate public officers from the ministry of defence and the ministry of works and supply respectively by purporting to be in charge of awarding of contracts for the construction of low cost housing units under the ministry of defence when in fact not.

Mr. Manchishi says the duo further solicited a total of us$59,330 and k99, 000 from a Chinese national, the proprietor of a construction company as part of the us$ 300,000 security guarantee for a contract involving us$ 17 million.

He says it is further alleged that the duo solicited for us$75,000 us dollars which was transferred into a bank account at a local bank.

Meanwhile, the commission In Lusaka has arrested a housewife for money laundering activities contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Bertha Moyo, 43, a housewife of house no. 385 matero north in Lusaka has been arrested for forgery and uttering of false documents, theft, attempted theft and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.