President Edgar Lungu inspired by Greece’s recent economic recovery

President Edgar Lungu says Greece’s recent economic recovery following the financial crisis the country experienced in 2008 and 2009, is an inspiration to Zambia.

The Head of State says Zambia has noted with admiration that Greece has a well-developed tourism sector, which contributes about 18 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Speaking when he received letters of credence from Ambassadors -designate accredited to the Republic of Zambia at State House, President Lungu says Zambia looks forward to working closely with Greece on best practices aimed at improving the tourism sector in order to create jobs and wealth for the Zambian people.

And President Lungu has also observed that Zambia and Cuba have enjoyed a long-term friendship and continue to share warm relations based on common values, mutual respect and interests.

He says this has been demonstrated by several high level exchange visits and that the two countries work closely at international fora, particularly at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, to safeguard the interests of developing countries.

On Zambia’s relationship with Egypt, the Head of State says relations between the two countries have continued to grow from strength to strength as evidenced by his fruitful state visit to Egypt in December, 2017.

He says the two countries’ key areas of mutual interest are defence and security, trade and investment, fisheries, irrigation, energy, and vocational training.

Meanwhile President Lungu says Zambia and Netherlands have continued to be cooperating partners in various sectors and that there is still vast potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two countries especially in agriculture, water management, human resources development, health, and aviation.

He says his government is keen on exploiting these sectors as priority areas in the national development agenda.

The President received letters of credence from Cuban Ambassador to Zambia Nelson Vilas, Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Ahmed Aal, Romania Ambassador to Zambia Marius Boranescu, Ambassador of the kingdom of the Netherlands Barbra van Hellemond and Korean Ambassador to Zambia George Marcantonatos.