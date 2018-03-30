Police counsels members of the public ahead of Easter

The Zambia Police Service has advised members of the public to celebrate Easter in a more dignified and responsible manner as opposed to engaging themselves in activities that are contrary to provisions of the Law.

In an Easter Message to Zambians, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo is reminding the general public that policing is a collective responsibility; which requires them to report all criminal activities to Police and to always be mindful of people with criminal minds who would want to take advantage of this period.

Ms Katongo says beginning today, the Police service has increased the number of officers conducting both foot and motorised patrols in a bid to repel acts which may be criminal in nature.

She says members of the public should also be security conscious and always ensure that they safeguard themselves and their properties.

Ms Katongo has also warned motorists that Police working with the Road Safety and Transport Agency will not condone any lawlessness on public roads, hence the need for motorists to observe road traffic rules and regulations whilst on the road so as to avoid unnecessary accidents and loss of life.