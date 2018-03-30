Nevers Mumba’s sentence is harsh- HH

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has described as harsh the three months prison sentence handed to MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba by Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba.

Dr Mumba was yesterday sentenced to three months simple imprisonment for giving false information to a public officer.

But Mr. Hichilema feels the sentence was too harsh considering the fact that Magistrate Simusamba had an option to fine Dr Mumba.

He says Dr. Mumba should not have been imprisoned considering that the he once served as republican vice president.