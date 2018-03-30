Mulemwa calls on political party leaders to reconcile

The Zambian DNA has called on political party leaders in the country to use the Easter season to reconcile and foster unity in the country.

In a walk in interview, Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says the current political acrimony in the country is not healthy and thus the need for all political players to use this period in reconciling and opening a new chapter.

Mr. Mulemwa states that this is not the time for political vengeance or anything of that nature, but to show love to each other.

He hopes that politicians will rise above politics and put the nation first during this Easter period.