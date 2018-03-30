Law enforcement agencies urged to work independently

Former Mufumbwe Member of Parliament Steven Masumba has advised the country’s law enforcement agencies to work independently.

Mr. Masumba who is also former ministry of sports deputy minister has observed that the country’s investigative wings are working under instructions from political players by persecuting citizens.

He says this is unprofessional and unfair to those being persecuted.

Mr. Masumba tells Q News that if security wings are going to always wait for instructions from politicians before conducting investigations or prosecuting individuals, the nation is going to lose trust and confidence in them.