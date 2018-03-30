Kambwili discharged from UTH

National Democratic Congress NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has been discharged from the university teaching hospital UTH after collapsing in a cell at magistrate court this morning.

The roan constituency law maker was admitted to the university teaching hospital – UTH in Lusaka after his failed attempts to obtain bail from the courts of law as well as police bond on Wednesday.

Mr. Kambwili left the hospital premises for his private woodlands residence at about 9: 00 hours.

And university teaching hospital senior medical superintendent for adult hospital, Dr. Clarence Chiluba has confirmed to q-news Mr. Kambwili has been discharged.

Dr. Chiluba further added that Mr. Kambwili will be going back to UTH for review on 6th April 2017.