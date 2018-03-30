Kalesha backs govt’s plan to reposes licenses of non operational mines

The Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia has backed plans by the Ministry of Mines to grab the mines which have been issued licenses, but are not operational.

Association President Victor Kalesha says it is just in order for the Ministry of Mines and Minerals to take action over mines with licenses, but are not operational.

He states that repossessing non operational mines will enable the Ministry to give the mines to investors who will in the long run not only help develop the mining industry, but also create employment for Zambians.

Meanwhile Mr. Kalesha has told Q-News that unlike Large Scale mines, Small Scale mines expect support from government for them to develop.

He states that in accordance with the proposal the Small Scale Miners presented to the Minister of Mines and Minerals, government must come to the aid of Small Scale Miners especially the Emerald Association of Zambia which is in need of support for it to grow.