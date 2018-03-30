HH denied visiting Dr. Mumba from prison

The opposition United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been denied to visit incarcerated MMD Leader Faction Nevers Mumba At Mwembeshi Prison.

Mr. Hichilema has expressed that the state has refused him and his entourage to visit dr. Mumba who is being held at Mwembeshi prison in central province.

He explains that his Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and several other senior officials, arrived at Mwembeshi prison around 12:00 hours and were made to stand in the rains for close to two hours before being told that they cannot see dr. Mumba.

MMD faction President Nevers Mumba has been jailed three months simple imprisonment for giving false information to a public officer.