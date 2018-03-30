Govt urged to consider introducing financial literacy in schools

Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) President Ackim Mweemba has called on government and other key stakeholders driving the financial literacy agenda, to seriously consider the benefits of introducing personal financial literacy into the primary and secondary school curricula, if any meaningful and long-lasting benefits were to be registered.

Reflecting on the just ended financial literacy week aimed at promoting the culture of saving,investment and secured insurance, Mr. Mweemba says there is need for the Central Bank and the Ministry of General Education to consider a partnership that will ensure the introduction of personal financial literacy lessons both at primary and secondary school levels.

He notes that most of the young people leaving education especially at secondary school level have no form of personal financial literacy and do not understand the value of money.

Mr Mweemba states that these are the same young people that are actually entering the productive working and decision making grouping of society and will soon start facing difficulty financial decisions which may prove to be too much to handle wisely if one is not adequately trained to make these decisions correctly.

Mr. Mweemba is of the view that personal financial literacy is an integral part of sustainable economic development of any nation and that therefore, the young people need to have the discipline of handling money inculcated in them at a very young age.