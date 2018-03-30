HEADLINES

ZANACO Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Henk Mulder says the bank’s profit has increased to K180 million for the year ended December 2017.

Mr Mulder has told a media briefing that the bank grew its revenue by 18.7% from K1.26 billion in 2016 to K1.4 billion in 2017.

He says the key drivers of thise growth included a 26.5% growth in fees and commissions on the back of improved business growth in line with the bank strategy to grow non-funded income,and a 132% growth in investment income from K173 million in 2016 to K401 million in 2017.

Mr Mulder says the bank’s investment securities balances grew by 302% from K769.7 million to K3,099.7 million funded by the 19% growth in customer deposits.

He further states that operating costs grew by 5 percent from K896 million to K942 million lower than inflation due to improved cost control, which resulted in operating profit before tax increasing to K180 million from a loss of K60 million in 2016.

Meanwhile Mr. Mulder says the bank anticipates favorable economic conditions experienced towards the end of 2017 to continue in 2018.

