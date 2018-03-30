1 die, 35 injured along the Chinhoyi – Chegutu road in Zimbabwe

One person died while 35 others sustained injuries after a cross-border Scania Marcopolo bus registration number ALR 8111 belonging to Jordan motors overturned eight kilometers out of Chinhoyi area along the Chinhoyi – Chegutu road in Zimbabwe.

Road transport and safety agency (RATSA head public relations Fredrick Mubanga, who confirmed this in a statement yesterday, stated that the south african bound bus hit a commuter omnibus which made a sudden u-turn, before it overturned.

Mr. Mubanga says the bus crew members said the driver of the omnibus, who was alone, attempted to make a u-turn without checking for vehicles following behind.

Mr. Mubanga identified the deceased, Davis Muzyamba 45, who is a crew member of the bus died on the spot.

Among those injured were 33 Zambians, one Zimbabwean and a Malawian national.

Mr. Mubanga says all the victims are admitted at Chinhoyi provincial hospital.