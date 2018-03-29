Zesco customer service centres to remain open during Easter Holidays

ZESCO Limited has announced that its key Customer Service Centers and Pay Points will remain open throughout the country during the Easter holidays.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says this is in a bid to ensure that there is continuous and efficient communication with the public throughout the holiday period to avoid customer inconveniences.

Ms Zulu says the company has realized that Zesco product is critical and essential to every sector of the economy hence the need to ensure that the services are readily available even during Pubic holidays.

She says to that effect, Zesco Customer Service Centers will remain open except for Chudleigh, Chaisa, North Mead and Malambo Service Centers in Lusaka which will be closed.

She has advised customers in the mentioned areas to visit the nearest Service Centers should they need any assistance.

The ZESCO Public Relations Manager has also implored the public to use electricity wisely and efficiently throughout the holidays to ease the load on the national grid and enable the institution to provide a better and consistent service.