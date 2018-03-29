Treatment of Kambwili inhuman – HRC

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has described as cruel and inhuman the decision by the Police to rush Roan Member of Parliament to Lusaka Central Correctional Facility after he collapsed at the Lusaka Magistrate court yesterday, instead of rushing him to the hospital.

In a statement, Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga says the action by the Police is deeply regrettable.

Mr Mwandenga says the Commission is also deeply concerned at the continued infringement of Mr Kambwili’s right to bail despite the Court granting it to him.

He says Commission was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, through the Department of Immigration was in possession of Mr Kambwili’s passport, which was supposed to be surrendered to the Court in order for him to meet the bail conditions.

He says as a result of this action by the Immigration Department, Mr Kambwii was unable to be released on bail yesterday.

Mr. Mwandenga says it is in the best interest of everyone, particularly the government, that Mr Kambwili is granted an environment conducive for him to recover as a matter of right.

He adds that it is in the public domain that Mr. Kambwili has been of ill health, and has no record of being a fugitive for him to be treated in the manner in which he is being treated.