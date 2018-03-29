Suspect in Dambwa North murder court surrenders himself

The suspect in the Dambwa North murder case who has been on the run after stabbing his cousin to death has surrendered himself to the police in Livingstone.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso has confirmed the development in a statement issued to QFM News that the boy surrendered himself to Livingstone central police yesterday.

The Southern Province Police Chief says the boy stabbed his cousin, Nicholas Imataa, to death.

Mr. Kapeso says the victim was aged 8, also of Dambwa North but suspect disappeared to unknown place until.

He has identified the 17 year-old boy as Sydney Akayando of Dambwa north who he says is currently in police custody.

Mr. Kapeso says police have since charged him with murder and will soon appear in court.

The incident happened over the weekend when Imataa stabbed his cousin inside the house and ran away.