Sarkozy ‘to face corruption trial’

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial for corruption and influence peddling, according to French media.

The case centres around wiretapped phone-calls in 2014, in which Mr Sarkozy allegedly sought to influence judges who were looking into suspected illegal financing of his campaign.

The judge, Gilbert Azibert, and Mr Sarkozy’s lawyer are also expected to stand trial.

They have denied any wrongdoing.

In a separate case, the ex-president is accused of receiving campaign funding from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

In the phone calls, Mr Sarkozy reportedly used an alias – Paul Bismuth – and offered a prestigious role in Monaco to Mr Azibert in exchange for information on the financing case.

