Salah on course for record goal total

Mohamed Salah heads into Matchweek 32’s opener at Crystal Palace on course to beat the Premier League record for the most goals in a 38-match season.

The Liverpool winger’s 28 goals this campaign have him only three short of the 31 scored by three players: Alan Shearer (1995/96), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/08) and Luis Suarez (2013/14).

Indeed, if Salah were to keep up his current ratio of 0.93 goals per match, the Egyptian would finish the season on a total of 34.

That would also equal the record for the most goals by a player in a 42-match season, jointly held by Andrew Cole (1993/94) and Shearer (1994/95).

If Harry Kane, on 24 goals, can make a swift recovery from an ankle injury to resume his chase of Salah, he and the Egyptian could also set a first in Premier League history.

If Kane and Salah do both hit 30 or more goals, it would be the first time that two players have done so in the same 38-match Premier League campaign.

Other than Shearer, Ronaldo and Suarez, only three men have reached the 30 goals mark since the competition was cut to 20 teams: Kevin Phillips (1999/00), Thierry Henry (2003/04) and Robin van Persie (2011/12).

Source: PremierLeague.com