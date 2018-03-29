Kampyongo threaten to deregister political parties not practicing intra-party democracy

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has reminded registered societies to take advantage of the amnesty to file in their annual returns by 30th April or risk being deregistered.

The ministry of home affairs has declared an amnesty to run from 13th February to 30th April, 2018 for registered societies to submit their annual returns.

Delivering a ministerial statement on the amnesty on remittance of annual reruns by all registered societies, Mr Kampyongo said defaulting societies after the amnesty will be required to pay a penalty fee of K6000 in order to reactivate their registration status.

He says currently there are over 25,000 registered societies which are expected to file annual returns with the registrar of societies.

Mr Kampyongo has noted with concern that less than 1 percent of defaulting societies have so far normalised their registration status since the Amnesty came into effect over one month ago.

And Mr Kampyongo has threatened to deregister all political parties abrogating article 60 of the Constitution which requires political parties to practice intra-party democracy through free and fair party elections.

He said this in response to a follow up question of nominated Member of Parliament, Mumbi Phiri who wanted to know if the ministry has any plans to deregister political parties that were not practicing intra party democracy and preaching hate speech.