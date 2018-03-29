Kambwili released

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has finally been released after meeting all the bail conditions in the matter in which he is charged with 34 counts of being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

This was after Mr Kambwili’s passport; a bail condition he failed to meet yesterday was presented to Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.

A medical doctor from the ministry of health presented the Roan Member of Parliament’s passport to the court thereby securing Mr Kambwili’s released.

Earlier, Magistrate Mikalile had subpoenaed the deputy director general of the Immigration Department to appear before her to explain why Mr Kambwili’s passport which was believed to be in the custody of the Immigration was not submitted to the court.

The Immigration Department had grabbed the passport from Mr Kambwili upon his arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola from South Africa where he had gone for medical checkups.

Meanwhile one of Mr. Kambwili’s lawyers Gilbert Phiri expressed shock how the passport moved from the Immigration department to the ministry of health , when it was confiscated from the NDC consultant at the airport in Ndola.

And NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has described Mr. Kambwili’s release as partial relief.

Mr. Kambwili was who supposed to be remanded at the Lusaka Central Correctional facilities after failing to meeting the bail conditions , could however not spend the night in confinement as he was still unwell and instead spent the night in the university teaching hospital under guard by two officers from the Lusaka central correctional facility.