Govt issues six months ultimatum to local companies

Government has given a six months ultimatum for all local companies using the slogan “proudly Zambian” to stop as it is now a government registered trademark.

And government has assured its commitment in ensuring that Zambians are provided with quality locally manufactured goods.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma notes that now that Zambia is operationalizing the “Proudly Zambian” campaign which will be spearheaded by the Zambia Association of Manufacturers, it is necessary that any slogan which has potential to undermine the objectives of the campaign are discontinued immediately.

Mr. Yaluma says the campaign is aimed at stimulating production and consumption of quality locally produced goods and services with a view to contributing to sustained broad based economic growth, wealth and employment creation which will ultimately reduce poverty.

He adds that the campaign will also help address the entrenched industry and trade barriers that have hindered the growth and development of the domestic economy.

Meanwhile Mr. Yaluma has disclosed that government is putting in place measures and will give incentives to local manufacturers to help the produce and standardized quality goods.

Mr. Yaluma says government will also equip agencies like the Zambia bureau of Standards (ZABS) and the Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency with laboratory equipment that will help them test goods for the required standards.

And ZAM President Rosetta Chabala says the association will ensure that the campaign helps Zambians see and appreciate locally manufactured products.