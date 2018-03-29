Dont use institutions of governance to abuse human rights, Govt told

Lusaka based Human Rights Lawyer Moono Mapani has called on the government not to use institutions of governance to abuse the human rights of political opponents.

Mr. Mapani has observed with concern that there seems to be a selective way of giving Police bond and court bail to suspects based on one’s political affiliation.

He has cited the case of Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili who he says had rights violated by being denied bond.

Mr. Mapani has reminded the authorities that Zambia is a signatory to many international human rights conventions which it is expected to uphold by respecting the human rights of citizens.