CARITAS Zambia reminds PF to fulfill low taxes campaign

Caritas Zambia has reminded the PF Government that the people of Zambia expect low taxes in line with the PF campaign manifesto.

Caritas Zambia Executive Director, Eugene Kabilika says in as much as the nation needs to raise revenue through taxes, higher taxes are a threat to poverty alleviation.

Mr. Kabilika recalls that while in the opposition, the PF promised the people of Zambia lower taxes, but that what is obtaining at the moment is contrary to this promise.

He has implored the ruling party to take a sober reflection and see to it that the tax system is revised.